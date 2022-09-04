Holmes picked up the save in Sunday's 2-1 win over Tampa Bay. He allowed one run to score on three hits and struck out one over one inning.

In his first appearance in three games, Holmes almost blew the game as he allowed a leadoff double and a single to bring the game within one. He then surrendered another double to put the tying run at third and the winning run at second but got the next batter to strike out looking to end the game and earn his 18th save. Holmes has not been at his best recently as he has now allowed runs to score in five of his last eight appearances, including three blown saves.