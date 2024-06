Holmes earned a save against the Twins on Thursday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter in one scoreless inning.

Holmes gave up a one-out single after entering the game in the ninth frame, but that's all Minnesota managed against him. The talented closer has held the opponent without an earned run in 27 of his 28 appearances this season, resulting in an excellent 1.32 ERA. Holmes ranks third in the majors with 18 saves (in 21 chances) on the campaign.