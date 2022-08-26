Holmes (back) remains on track to return from the injured list Aug. 29, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

Holmes has played catch and thrown a bullpen session in recent days, and he reportedly is still feeling well. That puts him in line to return after a minimum stint on the injured list. Holmes' role upon his return is not clear as he allowed seven earned runs across his last four innings prior to going down, though he could be a source of saves with Scott Effross (shoulder) also sidelined.