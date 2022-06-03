Holmes picked up his seventh save during Thursday's 2-1 win over the Angels. He allowed zero runs on zero hits and one walk while striking out one over one inning.

After retiring the first two batters, Holmes found himself in trouble after walking Shohei Ohtani and hitting Mike Trout and Jared Walsh. However, the right-hander sealed the save by getting Luis Rengifo on a groundout to shortstop. Holmes continues to shine, notching 23 straight scoreless appearances, and with Aroldis Chapman (Achilles) sidelined, he has recorded five straight saves and figures to continue operating as the Yankees' high-leverage reliever.