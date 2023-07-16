Holmes allowed a hit in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Rockies.

Holmes had limited opponents to two walks over his last five outings (4.2 innings). While his hitless stretch ended, he turned in another scoreless effort. Holmes has been scored on in just six of his 39 appearances, pitching to a strong 2.17 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 47:15 K:BB over 37.1 innings. He's added 11 saves, five holds, two blown saves and a 4-2 record while serving as one of the Yankees' top high-leverage relievers.