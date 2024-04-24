Holmes struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his ninth save of the season in a 4-3 win over the A's.

The right-hander needed only nine pitches (seven strikes) to carve up the bottom of the Oakland order. Holmes has been brilliant to begin the season, converting nine of 10 save chances with a 0.00 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 10:1 K:BB through 12 innings, and he sits one ahead of the Padres' Robert Suarez for the MLB saves lead.