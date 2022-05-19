Holmes earned a save against the Orioles on Wednesday, tossing two scoreless innings during which he allowed one hit and struck out one.

Aroldis Chapman has been shaky of late and had pitched three of the past four days, so the Yankees opted not to go to him with a one-run lead entering the bottom of the ninth inning. Instead, manager Aaron Boone stuck with Holmes, who had thrown just eight pitches in a scoreless eighth frame. The right-hander had no trouble closing out the contest, retiring the side in order. Despite his recent struggles, Chapman hasn't blown a save this season and isn't likely to be demoted from the closer role just yet, but Holmes would be among the top candidates to step in if that decision were to be made down the road.