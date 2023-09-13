Holmes walked three batters in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his 19th save of the season in the first game of a doubleheader against the Red Sox.

The right-hander lost the plate after getting Wilyer Abreu to ground out to begin the inning, issuing three straight free passes, but a double-play grounder on his first pitch to Alex Verdugo bailed Holmes out. After going most of August without a save and posting a 7.84 ERA on the month, the right-hander is 3-for-3 on save chances in September and has yet to allow a run. Tuesday's outing was also the first time he'd walked multiple batters in an appearance since May 28, so there may not be much cause for concern with his sudden control issues.