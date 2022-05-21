Holmes tossed 1.1 perfect innings while striking out two on his way to a save in Saturday's 7-5 win over the White Sox.

Holmes was called upon with one on and two out in the top of the eighth inning, forcing Andrew Vaughn to ground out to end the frame. Aaron Boone then opted to keep him in to pitch the ninth, producing a one-two-three inning while striking out two. It was the right-hander's second consecutive outing where he pitched more than an inning and secured a save. He now has four saves this season. With Chad Green (elbow) being placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday, Holmes will likely pick up more high leverage opportunities moving forward.