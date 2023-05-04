Holmes allowed a run on two hits in one-third of an inning against Cleveland on Wednesday.

Two days after Holmes was given a verbal vote of confidence from manager Aaron Boone, the right-hander was called upon to preserve a 2-2 tie with two outs and the bases empty in the top of the ninth. He couldn't come through, allowing a Myles Straw double and an Oscar Gonzalez single that pushed the go-ahead run across the plate for the Guardians. Holmes did manage to record the final out of the frame, and he was bailed out of a loss when the Yankees tied the score in the bottom of the ninth. Neither knock Holmes allowed was hit hard, but this was still a discouraging outing for the closer, who has blown two saves and taken two losses while allowing five runs (three earned) across 4.1 frames over his past six appearances.