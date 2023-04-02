Holmes tossed two-thirds of an inning against San Francisco on Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits. He did not walk or strike out any batters.

Holmes is expected to get most of the save opportunities for the Yankees this season, but his first appearance of the campaign came with New York trailing by a run in the top of the ninth inning. The right-hander was unable to maintain the narrow deficit, as he allowed two runs to cross the plate while registering just two outs. It's unlikely that the poor debut will push Holmes out of the primary closer role, but it's also worth noting that he hadn't saved any games in four seasons prior to last year and struggled in the second half of last season, so he may not have a long leash if he struggles early in the campaign.