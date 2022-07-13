Holmes (4-1) gave up four earned runs on two hits, a walk, and two hit batters without recording an out to take the loss in a 4-3 defeat to the Reds on Tuesday.

Holmes has been one of the most dominant relievers in all of baseball this season, but he struggled immensely with his control in this outing, hitting Tyler Stephenson to load the basis and then later hitting Kyle Farmer to give up his second run of the inning. After Holmes was pulled from the game, he was responsible for the two runners who came in to score on a Jonathan India single off Wandy Peralta. Prior to this appearance, Holmes had only given up two earned runs all season. If he can bounce back soon, he should maintain his hold on the closer role in New York.