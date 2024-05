The Yankees selected Andrews' contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday.

Andrews was scrubbed from the Yankees' 40-man roster last month but has worked his way back onto it and is back in the majors after holding a 3.97 ERA and 16:6 K:BB over his last 11.1 innings with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He'll operate in low-leverage spots.