The Yankees recalled Andrews from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.
Andrews and Anthony Misiewicz will reinforce the Yankees' bullpen after Cody Poteet (triceps) and Ian Hamilton (lat) were placed on the injured list. Andrews has struggled at Triple-A this season, owning a 5.84 ERA and a 28:22 K:BB across 24 appearances and surrendered a home run in his only MLB appearance of 2024.
