The Yankees optioned Andrews to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.
Andrews was selected from Triple-A earlier Tuesday, and he will now head back to the minors immediately following New York's loss to the Mariners -- though now he has a spot on the 40-man roster. The left-hander only pitched one-third of an inning against Seattle, allowing a solo home run to Luke Raley in the process. Although Andrews has been serviceable in the minors since being DFA'd in mid-April, his career 27.00 ERA through 3.2 big-league innings may cause the Yankees to look elsewhere if they need to rely on their organizational bullpen depth later in the year.
