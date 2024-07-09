Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Tuesday that Beeter will visit a specialist for his right shoulder injury and could miss the rest of the season, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Prior to landing on Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's 7-day injured list May 21, Beeter went 3-1 with a 2.53 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 44:21 K:BB over 32 innings in seven starts. Beeter's upcoming meeting with a specialist should help determine whether he needs surgery on his shoulder, or if he can continue to treat the injury through rest and rehab. A firmer timeline for his eventual return to the Triple-A rotation should become available within the next several days.