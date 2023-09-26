Beeter logged a 1.69 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 27 strikeouts in 16 innings over his final three starts for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The best Triple-A hitters have mostly been promoted to the majors at this stage of the season, but it was still an excellent way for Beeter to close his age-24 season. Beeter's 93-mph fastball (touches 97 mph) and sweeping slider have been an excellent bat-missing duo -- he also sparingly throws quality third and fourth pitches in his curveball and changeup -- but his command and control have held him back at times. At the very least, it would seem Beeter could help a big-league bullpen at some point next season, and he will need to be added to the 40-man roster this offseason if the Yankees want to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.