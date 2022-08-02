Beeter was traded from the Dodgers to the Yankees on Tuesday in exchange for Joey Gallo, Pat Ragazzo of SI.com reports.

Beeter has premium stuff but profiles better as a power reliever than as a starter. He has made 18 appearances this year at Double-A and has not gone more than four innings in any one outing, averaging under three innings per appearance (51.2 total innings). The 23-year-old righty has a 5.75 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 36.1 K% and 14.3 BB%. Even with his excellent fastball/curveball combination, he will need to cut down on the walks to be trusted with high-leverage work on a team as flush with bullpen talent as the Yankees.