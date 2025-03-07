Beeter (shoulder) is not expected to be ready in time for Opening Day, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Beeter has not appeared in a Grapefruit League game because of a right shoulder problem. He had been throwing off a mound, but it's not clear whether he might have suffered a setback. Beeter has been converted to reliever and could work his way into an important role in the Yankees' bullpen, once healthy.