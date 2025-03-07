Beeter (shoulder) is not expected to be ready in time for Opening Day, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Beeter has not appeared in a Grapefruit League game because of a right shoulder problem. He had been throwing off a mound, but it's not clear whether he might have suffered a setback. Beeter has been converted to reliever and could work his way into an important role in the Yankees' bullpen, once healthy.
More News
-
Yankees' Clayton Beeter: Moving to relief full-time•
-
Yankees' Clayton Beeter: Overcoming shoulder issue•
-
Yankees' Clayton Beeter: Recalled to big club•
-
Yankees' Clayton Beeter: Activated, sent to Double-A•
-
Yankees' Clayton Beeter: Moved to minor-league 60-day IL•
-
Yankees' Clayton Beeter: Could miss rest of season•