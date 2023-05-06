Beeter has made five starts for Double-A Somerset so far this season, posting a 1.35 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 34:12 K:BB over 26.2 innings.

Beeter was acquired by the Yankees in a deal for Joey Gallo last season, and he impressed after joining his new organization, posting a 2.13 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 41:11 K:BB over 25.1 frames. He's carried that success over to 2023 and could move up to Triple-A before long given his early results with Somerset. Beeter has thus far displayed strong strikeout stuff in the minors, though he could help his chances of reaching the majors by cutting down on walks. He's been almost exclusively a starter in the minors but may be more successful out of the bullpen as a big-leaguer.