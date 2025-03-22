General manager Brian Cashman said Saturday that Beeter (shoulder) will be out "a while," Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
While Cashman's comments don't exactly offer the clearest return timeline, it doesn't seem like Beeter is expected back anytime soon. The right-hander has been battling an issue in his throwing shoulder since the start of camp and seemingly hasn't progressed past throwing bullpen sessions.
