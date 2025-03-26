The Yankees placed Beeter on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right shoulder impingement.
General manager Brian Cashman said last weekend that the Yankees expect Beeter to be out "a while," so the right-hander's move to the injured list isn't much of a surprise. He remains without a clear return timeline but may receive one once he is cleared to face live hitters
