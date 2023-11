The Yankees selected Beeter to their 40-man roster Tuesday.

After a hot start at Double-A Somerset, Beeter ran into some problems at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with a 4.94 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in 71 innings. However, Beeter finished with three earned runs given up across 16 innings in his final three Triple-A starts -- a promising sign for the 25-year-old righty.