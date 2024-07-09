Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Tuesday that Beeter is seeing a specialist for his right shoulder and could miss the rest of the season, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
Prior to landing on Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's 7-day injured list May 21, Beeter was 3-1 over seven starts with a 2.53 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 44:21 K:BB over 32 innings. The Yankees could opt to sit the 25-year-old right-hander for the rest of the season so he can spend the year rehabbing and preparing for 2025.
