Pennington signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Friday.

The 34-year-old doesn't have much left in the tank, as he owns a .220/.290/.298 slash line over the last four seasons. With the Yankees in an early-season injury crisis, it's possible he gets a look in a bench role, but for now he'll head to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

More News
Our Latest Stories