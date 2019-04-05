Yankees' Cliff Pennington: Joins Yankees on minors deal
Pennington signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Friday.
The 34-year-old doesn't have much left in the tank, as he owns a .220/.290/.298 slash line over the last four seasons. With the Yankees in an early-season injury crisis, it's possible he gets a look in a bench role, but for now he'll head to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
