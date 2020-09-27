Frazier is not in the lineup Sunday against the Marlins, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old is 1-for-20 with 11 strikeouts in his past six games and will receive a day to receive for the season finale. Frazier is likely to close the season with a .267/.394/.511 slash line with eight homers and 26 RBI in 39 games, though he could still come off the bench Sunday. Brett Gardner takes over in left field for the Yankees.