Frazier (concussion) was activated from the 7-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.

The young outfielder has been sidelined since spring training due to lingering concussion symptoms, but after a rehab assignment with the RailRiders, he'll return to regular action. However, despite a decent stint in the big leagues last season, the Yankees' outfield is simply too crowded to give Frazier a spot in the Bronx. He'll head to the minors for regular at-bats, but he should be in the majors if another injury strikes the New York outfield.