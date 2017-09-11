Frazier (oblique) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Monday.

Frazier is back with the Yankees after spending a month on the shelf with an oblique strain. The 23-year-old was hitting .243/.274/.477 with four homers in 28 big-league games before injuring himself. With Aaron Hicks (oblique) situated on the DL, Frazier could see everyday opportunities down the stretch.