Frazier went 1-for-2 with two RBI and two walks Wednesday against the Rays.

Though Frazier is hitting only .190 for the season, he has maintained a much more respectable .311 on-base percentage. That's been on the strength of his 14.3 percent walk rate, and he drew multiple free passes for the second consecutive game Wednesday. He also delivered a two-RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning. For the season, Frazier now has five home runs, 15 runs scored and 11 RBI across 161 plate appearances.