Frazier (concussion) may be cleared to begin playing in rehab games in the coming days, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic New York reports.

It was recently reported that Frazier had been participating in full workouts, so it was expected that he'd be ready to begin playing in the near future. Although an exact date for Frazier to start a rehab assignment has yet to be set, additional information should become available soon.

