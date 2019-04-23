Frazier (ankle) is available off the bench Tuesday against the Angels, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Frazier sprained his left ankle in Monday's 14-inning game, and while he is out of the lineup the following day, his absence is precautionary. Manager Aaron Boone noted that Frazier was going to get a day off at some point, and it happens to coincide with him tweaking his ankle. Tyler Wade gets the start in his place.