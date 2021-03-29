Frazier appeared to be in pain after sliding into third base during Sunday's Grapefruit League game against Philadelphia, but he merely ripped his tights on a previous slide into second, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports. "Clint Frazier is fine, the tights he wears underneath ripped on that slide at second. Nothing much there," manager Aaron Boone indicated after the game.

Mike Tauchman was lifted from the game earlier after fouling a ball off his shin, but the Yankees can breathe a sigh of relief as both players appear to be fine. Frazier logged three at-bats in the contest, collecting a single, stealing a base and scoring a run.