Frazier was sent to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday.

The young outfielder continues to bounce between Triple-A and the majors. He's gone 7-for-20 in three brief stints with the Yankees so far this season. He'll likely continue to bounce around for the remainder of the season, though it will take an injury to a major-league outfielder for him to find himself in a prominent role. Giovanny Gallegos was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move.

