Frazier (undisclosed) will bat fifth and play right field Sunday against Toronto.
Frazier missed Saturday's game against the Orioles, though Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports that he wasn't dealing with anything worse than feeling "sluggish." Given that he's back in the lineup just one day later, there's little reason to worry about his readiness for Opening Day.
More News
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Dealing with minor injury•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Unhurt after hitting wall•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Still seen as starting left fielder•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Tabbed as top left fielder•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Agrees to terms•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Cracks first of four NYY homers•