Yankees' Clint Frazier: Back in action
Frazier (forearm) is in the lineup for Wednesday's spring game against the Cardinals.
Frazier is ready to return to action after missing Tuesday's exhibition contest because of his setback. He will man left field and hit seventh in the Yankees' batting order.
