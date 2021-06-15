site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-clint-frazier-back-on-bench | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Back on bench
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Frazier will sit Tuesday against Toronto.
Frazier sits for the fourth time in six games. Aaron Judge returns from a back issue to start in right field, with Brett Gardner starting in center.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read