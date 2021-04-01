Frazier will start in left field and bat ninth Thursday against the Blue Jays.
After a breakthrough 2020 campaign, Frazier is picking up his first career Opening Day start, leaving veteran Brett Gardner to handle fourth-outfielder duties to begin the season. Frazier's placement at the bottom of the lineup isn't especially ideal for fantasy managers, but an assignment in the No. 9 spot of a stacked Yankees offense isn't too punitive. He'll likely have the opportunity to move up in the order when injuries strike or if he can continue to rake like he did last season, when he submitted a .905 OPS over 160 plate appearances.
More News
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Avoids injury after slide•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Back in action•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Dealing with minor injury•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Unhurt after hitting wall•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Still seen as starting left fielder•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Tabbed as top left fielder•