Frazier (concussion) started a rehab assignment with High-A Tampa on Thursday.

Frazier is plugged into the DH spot in Game 1 of Tampa's twin bill, which marks his first appearance in a live game since July 19. The outfielder has been working his way back from concussion symptoms for the second time this season after previously suffering a head injury in spring training. He was able to begin ramping up baseball activities last week and could be a factor for the Yankees down the stretch if he's able to get back to full health. Even if all goes well, expect him to remain on a rehab assignment for the next week or so until the minor-league campaigns are all finished up in order to receive as many at-bats as possible.

