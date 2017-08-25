Frazier (oblique) was able to take swings with a fungo bat Thursday, Dan Martin of the New York Post reports.

Frazier was able to run sprints Wednesday, and now that he's able to pick up a bat the next step appears to be advancing to hitting off a tee. The 22-year-old still doesn't have a clear timeline for the remainder of his rehab, but given the pace of his progress and the crowded depth in the Yankees' outfield, Frazier will likely be held out at least until rosters expand at the start of September.