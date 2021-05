Frazier went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, one walk and a strikeout in Friday's 10-0 win over the Tigers.

Frazier remained in the starting lineup Friday even with Aaron Judge back from lower-body soreness, and the 26-year-old stayed hot with his second homer in the last three games. Frazier has gotten off to a fairly slow start this season and is hitting .156 with two home runs, six runs and three RBI.