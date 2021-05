Frazier went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two runs and two strikeouts in Sunday's 10-6 loss to the Orioles.

Frazier had gone just 1-for-12 with five strikeouts across his last four games, but he smacked his fourth home run of the season in the first inning Sunday. He's now hitting .155 with 11 runs and seven RBI in 2021.