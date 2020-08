Frazier went 2-for-2 with a home run, one double, three RBI, two runs and one walk in Friday's Game 1 loss to the Mets.

Frazier was a late addition to the lineup for the first game of Friday's twin bill, but he was the Yankees' top performer with two extra-base hits. He's now hitting .344 with three home runs and 11 RBI in 2020.