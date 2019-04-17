Yankees' Clint Frazier: Breaks power drought
Frazier went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday in the Yankees' 8-0 win over the Red Sox.
One of three Yankees to leave the yard on the evening, Frazier's fourth-inning blast ended a six-game stretch where he failed to record an extra-base hit. In spite of that dry spell, Frazier still maintains a credible .896 through 45 plate appearances. He'll continue to handle an everyday role while Giancarlo Stanton (biceps) and Aaron Hicks (back) remain on the 10-day injured list.
