The Yankees recalled Frazier from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead of Sunday's game against the Athletics. He'll serve as the team's designated hitter and will bat seventh.

Though he's up with the big club for the first time since mid-June, Frazier isn't expected to see regular work with the Yankees in September, even with multiple outfielders still on the injured list. Frazier didn't exactly blow the doors off Triple-A pitching after being demoted, slashing .247/.305/.433 across 61 contests. He'll likely be in line for only a couple starts per week with the Yankees unless his bat catches fire.