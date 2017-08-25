Yankees' Clint Frazier: Claims to be pain-free
Frazier (oblique) took 20 swings Friday and will progress to tee work Saturday, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.
Best of all, Frazier said he hasn't felt pain in his oblique recently, which is a significant development, as he had been feeling it even when he sneezed. There are several hurdles left for Frazier to clear before he can return to live action -- most notably, batting practice and live BP -- but it's looking like Frazier will be able to contribute over most of the season's final month.
