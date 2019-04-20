Frazier went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a double, a run and two RBI in the Yankees' 9-2 win over the Royals on Saturday.

Frazier continues to rake since his April 1 call up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, as he collected three more hits and another homer in this contest to bring his slash line up to a robust .351/.371/.649 over 58 at-bats. The 24-year-old now has five long balls and 14 RBI and is looking like the hitter that made him a highly touted minor-league prospect. With the injury-decimated Yankees likely losing Aaron Judge (oblique) to the injured list on Saturday per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Frazier will likely continue to play a large role in the club's outfield.