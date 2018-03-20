Frazier said Sunday that he's beginning to feel like his concussion symptoms are subsiding, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic New York reports.

While Frazier's comments are positive, it's uncertain where exactly he stands in the MLB's concussion protocol and when he'll receive clearance for full activities. The outfielder has been idle for over three weeks with the head injury and could open the season on the disabled list due to the extensive time he has missed in spring training.