site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-clint-frazier-contributes-to-victory | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Contributes to victory
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Frazier went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a walk and a stolen base during Wednesday's 7-2 win against the Blue Jays.
Frazier swiped his second bag of the season and continued swinging a hot bat. He is now 8-for-25 with a .433 on-base percentage through his past seven games.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read