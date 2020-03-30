Frazier's chances of making the Opening Day roster would improve if MLB decides to expand rosters early in the season, Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reports.

Frazier looked to be in line for a starting spot in right field prior to the suspension of play. However, the delay to the start of the regular season gives both Giancarlo Stanton (calf) and Aaron Judge (rib) time to heal, likely knocking Frazier out of an everyday role -- and possibly off the big-league roster altogether. That script could flip back, however, if MLB expands rosters as the Yankees would then have more room to keep Frazier on the club as a reserve outfielder.