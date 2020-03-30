Yankees' Clint Frazier: Could be helped by expanded rosters
Frazier's chances of making the Opening Day roster would improve if MLB decides to expand rosters early in the season, Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reports.
Frazier looked to be in line for a starting spot in right field prior to the suspension of play. However, the delay to the start of the regular season gives both Giancarlo Stanton (calf) and Aaron Judge (rib) time to heal, likely knocking Frazier out of an everyday role -- and possibly off the big-league roster altogether. That script could flip back, however, if MLB expands rosters as the Yankees would then have more room to keep Frazier on the club as a reserve outfielder.
More News
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Roster spot in jeopardy•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Will get reps in RF and LF•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: May benefit sans Judge, Stanton•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Makes mechanical adjustment•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Working on improving defense•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Won't make playoff roster•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy baseball draft guide, strategy
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Goldschmidt
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Select Elvis
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, sims
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Goodwin
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...