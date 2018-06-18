Yankees' Clint Frazier: Could be up more than one day
Frazier could remain with the Yankees for more than just the day, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
Frazier was presumed to have been called up as the 26th man for Monday's doubleheader against the Nationals, but Ronald Torreyes has been sent down and Giovanny Gallegos has been named as the Yankees' actual 26th man. With Brett Gardner battling a minor knee injury, Frazier could stick with the team as an extra outfielder, though he's likely to head back to the minors once Garnder is ready to play.
